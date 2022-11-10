Russian tourists thought they were going to Madrid and ended up on the border with Syria

Holidays are not only a fundamental part of the recreation and meeting of families in all parts of the world, but they are also a great investment of money for which many save or even go into debt.

For this reason, any mistake can mean a big problem when it comes to enjoying them.

That was the case of a group of Russian tourists who thought they had embarked for Madrid after a stopover in Istanbul, but two hours later, stunned travelers landed in Mardina small town in southeastern Turkey overlooking the Syrian border.

The tourists, who were traveling with a Russian travel agency, were victims of an error when typing the name of the city, according to the ‘Habertürk’ television network. The group was lucky as they were finally able to embark for Madrid the next day and the mistake led them to discover Mardina town built on a hill and crowned by a fortress that attracts millions of Turkish and foreign tourists every year.

“The agent accidentally comes to Mardin instead of Madrid, and our tourists come to Mardin. Of course, they are also surprised when they land in Mardin“, recounted one of the tourists in an interview with ‘Habertürk’.

*With information from AFP