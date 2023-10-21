Two tourist minibuses carrying Russians collided in the Manavgat area of ​​Antalya. This was reported on Saturday, October 21 NNC Haber.

“Russian tourists traveled by minibuses to Alanya hotels. On the D-400 Manavgat-Alanya highway, a vehicle collision occurred: one minibus crashed into another,” the publication says.

The publication adds that the bus drivers and five tourists from Russia were taken to the hospital. Most of the vacationers involved in road accidents refused hospitalization after first aid was provided. Police are at the scene and the circumstances of the accident are being clarified.

Earlier, on September 30, a Russian citizen died as a result of an accident in Antalya, Turkey. In addition, four more Russians with injuries of varying severity were taken to city hospitals.

On September 3, at least three Russians were injured in a traffic accident near Alanya in Turkey. They were transported to local medical facilities and received medical attention.