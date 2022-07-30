Russian tourists filmed a pornographic video in the ancient fortress of Erebuni in Armenia

Yerevan police are checking a pornographic video filmed by Russian tourists on the ruins of the ancient fortress of Erebuni in Armenia. This is reported Telegram-Baza channel.

According to them, social media users in Armenia suspect the editor-in-chief of the Pyatnitsa TV channel, as well as the creative producer of the Yu TV channel, of filming the video.

The video was published on one of the pornographic sites, now it has already been deleted. The footage shows a man and a woman having sex while walking through the Erebuni Fortress.

There are no comments from the authors of the video at the moment.

