Holidays are not only a fundamental part of the recreation and meeting of families in all parts of the world, but they are also a great investment of money for which many save or even go into debt.

(You can read: Liberland: the unusual ‘nation’ with which the mayor of Manizales made an agreement).

For this reason, any mistake or problem when enjoying them has a direct impact on your pocket and on the time you spend with your loved ones.

That was the case for a group of Russian tourists who thought they had embarked for Madrid after a stopover in Istanbul, but were shocked when they landed in Mardina small town in southeastern Turkey overlooking the Syrian border.

The trip lasted two hours.

(It may interest you: Russia confirms withdrawal from the north of Kherson, what does this imply in the war?).

The case was reported by travelers.

The tourists, who had contracted with a Russian travel agency, were victims of an error when typing the name of the city, according to the ‘Habertürk’ television network.

The group was lucky because they were finally able to embark for Madrid and the mistake led them to discover Mardin, a town built on a hill and crowned by a fortress that attracts millions of Turkish and foreign tourists every year.

They ended up in Mardin because of a typing error.

“The agent accidentally comes to Mardin instead of Madrid, and our tourists come to Mardin. Of course, they are also surprised when they land in Mardin“, recounted one of the tourists in an interview with ‘Habertürk’.

(Don’t stop reading: With techniques from 3,000 years ago, this city seeks to combat high temperatures).

Yes indeed, They accused the agency of having deceived them in an irresponsible and unethical way, for which they ask for monetary compensation.

In addition, they stayed in Turkey for a whole day, waiting for the company to fix the bug.

More news in THE TIME

Gustavo Petro talks about the price of the dollar and responds to those who blame him for the rise

The tax on churches of the tax reform falls definitively

President Petro assures that Eln already has its negotiating team ready

Trends WEATHER

*With information from AFP