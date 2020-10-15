Tourists appreciated the rest in Sochi during the coronavirus pandemic. The Russians shared their reviews with the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

As Sergei Voronin, a resident of the Moscow region who visited the resort, noted, his vacation on the Black Sea did not disappoint him: he managed to find a budget hotel, the cost of living in which was only 1,300 rubles with breakfast per day.

“Rooms are comfortable, buffet – no frills, but delicious. There is something to see, transport is well organized, taxi prices are reasonable. There are palm trees, heat and warm sea all around, ”the tourist said.

Related materials

In turn, a resident of Yekaterinburg, Oleg Sharko, praised the “truly delicious food” served in the resort’s restaurants. “If borscht is served – it’s spicy, Kuban, with garlic bread, if it’s dumplings, it’s molded by hand, and there’s a spoon in sour cream,” the source explained.

The only thing that vacationers complained about in an interview with reporters was the non-observance of the mask regime and social distance by tourists. “There are a lot of people, they huddle up to each other, hurt. (…) This is not only unpleasant, but also dangerous in the current situation, ”said Elena Tsoi, who came to the resort from Krasnodar, describing the situation at the city’s railway station.

Previously, a video appeared on the network with massive security violations in Sochi. The footage shows how crowds of vacationers move around the restaurant, not observing the requirements of social distance and not using personal protective equipment.