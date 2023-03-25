Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations: a 28-year-old Russian tourist who disappeared in the mountains of Primorye was found in St. Petersburg

The Russian tourist, whom the rescuers went to look for on Mount Livadiyskaya (Pidan) in Primorye the day before, was found in St. Petersburg. About it RIA News said the representative of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the region.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, rescuers left to search for the missing 28-year-old man. During the search, the Ministry of Internal Affairs received information that the Russian was not missing – he was in St. Petersburg.

The fact that the Russian went missing in the mountains of Primorsky Krai was reported on Friday, March 24. The man went hiking on Tuesday, March 21, and stopped communicating with relatives.