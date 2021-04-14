A Russian tourist traveled to Egypt and spoke about extortion in hotels. The girl shared her impressions with the portal “Subtleties of Tourism”.

According to the Russian woman, the problems began already upon arrival, when the girl was charged five dollars for a baby cot, which was originally included in the room price. Then the tourist noted the deplorable state of the rooms, which the maids clean very reluctantly without a tip. According to the girl, if you do not give the staff money, then they will not replenish the supply of shower gel and coffee.

Also, the traveler was disappointed with the monotonous food. “Drinks are 70 percent water, even juices and milk. Other vacationers explained to us that this is done so that we would buy fresh juices at a dollar, ”said the Russian woman.

The vacationer explained the low level of service by the low cost of the tour – the girl paid $ 600 for three.

Earlier in February, it became known about a Russian tourist who was stuck in Egypt due to a knockdown and died due to a stroke. A resident of Yekaterinburg went on a trip with her fiancé. In a local clinic, the woman was diagnosed with a brain tumor and drug-induced cirrhosis of the liver.