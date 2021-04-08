In the Turkish province of Antalya, a 36-year-old Russian tourist was found dead in a hotel room. This was announced on Wednesday, April 7, by the portal. Haberler…

“The body of a 36-year-old citizen of Russia Lenar Shaikhutdinov was found in the bathroom by his friend. He turned to the hotel administration, which called an ambulance and gendarmerie officers to the scene, ”the newspaper wrote.

It is noted that the body was sent to the Antalya forensic medical institution in order to establish the exact cause of death.

Turkish newspaper Sabah clarified that the man with a friend arrived at the hotel the day before, that is, on Tuesday, April 6.

The Russian Consulate General confirmed the death of the Russian, reports on Thursday, April 8, “RIA News”…

On October 2, 2020, it became known that a Russian tourist from Tatarstan died while on vacation in Turkey: he was crushed to death by an automatic window in a hotel room. It was reported that it turned out to be a 55-year-old man who came on vacation from the Nizhnekamsk region with his daughter and wife.

According to the wife of the deceased, one day the window for some unknown reason lowered and pressed the man’s head to death – he could not get out and suffocated.