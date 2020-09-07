A Russian vacationer who disappeared whereas swimming on a mountain river within the Altai Republic filmed herself earlier than the incident. The video publishes Telegram-channel “RU_CHP”.

On the report, the girl first shoots the Katun River, which she plans to enter, and tells how she is going to swim. “Right here I’ll go and calmly swim. Then I will be nailed to these rocks in a few days. In fact, I can be drawn there, however I’ll resist, ”says the voice-over.

Then she turns the digicam to the rock and begins filming her shadow, after which the river once more. “Oh, now I will spin. There isn’t a life jacket, ”says the vacationer.

Her physique has not but been discovered, and the area’s Ministry of Emergency Conditions revealed an enchantment to native residents and guests with a request to not swim within the Katun, since it’s a mountain river.

A vacationer disappeared whereas swimming on a mountain river in Altai on September 3. In keeping with the Ministry of Emergency Conditions, a vacationer from Novosibirsk born in 1977, who was properly in a position to keep on the water, determined to swim alongside the coast. In the midst of the swim, the girl was caught by a powerful present, and he or she started to be carried away onto the rapids.