A Russian tourist broke her spine when she went to rest in Sochi by train. This is reported by “Komsomolskaya Pravda” with reference to a source in law enforcement agencies.

A 72-year-old resident of Rostov-on-Don was on her way to a sanatorium in the Lazarevsky district. On the Moscow-Sukhum train, another passenger’s suitcase fell from the shelf. The victim was hospitalized. At the hospital, the woman was diagnosed with a contusion of the lumbar spine and a compression fracture of the spine.

This fact is being checked.

Earlier it was reported that in Mexico, a waiter set fire to the face of a tourist who was on vacation in a luxury hotel. A tourist from the United States, together with her friends, ordered a cocktail for herself, which must be set on fire when serving. A bar employee poured a special kindling mixture directly onto the glass, but the fire spread to the girl standing next to him. The American received second-degree burns.