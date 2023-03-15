A resident of Irkutsk deceived dozens of girls from different cities of the country for millions of rubles. Basically, its victims were residents of Moscow, Sochi, St. Petersburg and Irkutsk. The fraudulent scheme is uncovered Shot.

By analogy with the famous hero of the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler”, the 32-year-old Russian found his future victims in a popular dating application, after which he made personal meetings.

The deceived claim that the womanizer from Irkutsk allegedly owns “various techniques of neuro-linguistic programming” and easily gains confidence. At the same time, his courtship eventually turned into emotional manipulation and outright abuse.