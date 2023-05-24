RBC: timber holding Segezha sold its business in Europe for one euro

The amount of the transaction for the sale of the European business of the timber holding Segezha was one euro, told RBC Group President Mikhail Shamolin.

This is a division of Segezha Packaging, which operates seven paper packaging plants in Europe. Shamolin specified that upon completion of the transaction, Segezha Packaging still had a debt to Segezha Pulp and Paper Mill in the amount of 100 million euros. “We can say that the business was sold for an amount of about 100 million euros, which corresponds to its assessment in the state before [введения антироссийских] sanctions,” the president of the holding emphasized.