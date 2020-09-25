Russian thriller “Avanpost” is the leader in online distribution in France, broadcasts TASS…

The film company 1-2-3 Production said that Avanpost showed record results for VOD distribution in France, took first place in popularity in the local segment of the Google Play online store and third in iTunes and Orange ratings.

The film directed by Yegor Baranov and screenwriter Ilya Kulikov tells about the future, where, as a result of an unidentified cataclysm, life remained only in the western part of Russia and in a number of CIS countries. The surviving heroes will have to figure out what happened and become part of a large-scale battle for the fate of humanity.

In the fall, the film will be shown on the French TV channel Canal +.

The rights to the film have been sold to over 90 countries. It was released in wide release in November 2019.