Russian threats | Medvedev: A new world war and a nuclear war are possible, but still avoidable

This is not the first time that the nuclear-armed state Russia has been threatened with the use of a nuclear weapon.

25.4. 22:11

If there were forced to use a nuclear weapon, then Russia’s “hand will not shake”, announced the former president of Russia, vice-president of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

On Tuesday, Medvedev spoke about the threat of nuclear war and a new world war in his speech at the Znanie community science marathon. The speeches were also broadcast live on, among others, the Russian social media channel Vkontakte.

“If you have a weapon in your hands, as a former president I know what it means, you have to be ready in a certain situation that your hand does not shake when using it. All these factors should not be underestimated by our potential opponents,” Medvedev said.

Nuclear war Medvedev estimates that the risk is increasing “every day”.

“Do you really worry about climate change that much? In my opinion, it is nothing compared to the possibility of being in the center of an explosion with a temperature of five thousand degrees Kelvin,” Medvedev said, according to the Lenta.ru publication.

The Kelvin temperature scale used in science and technology starts at the absolute zero point. 5,000 degrees Kelvin equals 4,726.85 degrees Celsius.

“Is there such a possibility today? Yes it is. And it is growing day by day for reasons known to everyone,” continued Medvedev.

According to the former president, a world war is also possible, but still avoidable.

“The world is sick, and it is very likely that it is on the verge of another world war. Is it inevitable? No, it is not,” Kommersant quoted Medvedev as saying.