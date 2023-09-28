Russian threat | The fortification of Finland’s eastern border is now being prepared with secret agreements: “The defense forces ask you to be friendly”

The defense forces have defined in advance the key areas for defense. Land owners have a more positive attitude towards secret land use agreements.

Dozens over the past year and a half, landowners have entered into secret land use agreements that allow fortification work to begin on their land with as little as a day’s notice.

Landowners’ interest in the Defense Forces’ readiness building has increased since Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine at the end of February 2022. Preparedness construction is construction based on the needs of exceptional circumstances and preparation for them.

Attitudes have become more favorable than ever, says the Defense Forces’ readiness building manager, lieutenant colonel Sauli Hongisto.

“The attitude has been clearly more positive. People have understood what the land use agreement is about.”

Defense forces about six years ago began to quietly conclude voluntary agreements with landowners enabling the construction of fortresses.

The matter became public shortly after Russia launched a major attack on Ukraine. In May of last year, a local Lapland newspaper Home Lapland revealed that the Defense Forces had sent up to hundreds of letters related to contracts to the landowners of Eastern Lapland.

The letters inquired about landowners’ interest in concluding land use agreements with the Defense Forces. It seems that they wanted to speed up the conclusion of agreements because of Russia’s aggressive behavior.

Excerpt from the letter sent by the Defense Forces to the landowner.

Land use agreements make it possible for the Defense Forces to build fortifications and train on the landowner’s land already under normal conditions, i.e. before, for example, the Emergency Act is in force.

The Emergency Act is introduced in particularly serious crises. It provides for powers to deviate from fundamental rights. Therefore, there is a high threshold for the introduction of the Emergency Act. With the defense forces therefore, under normal circumstances, there is no right to go and build defense equipment, such as bunkers or dugouts, on private lands.

“With land use agreements, an arrangement is sought for a situation where a possible crisis begins to appear and defense preparations should be started, but the necessary powers of the Emergency Act are not in force,” says Hongisto.

The defense forces have defined in advance the key areas in terms of defense, where it should be possible to build fortifications as quickly as possible if necessary.

When contracts are concluded, they become secret documents. HS has seen such a contract proposal of the Defense Forces and visited the relevant area.

HS does not say anything about the location of the land other than that it is in Eastern Finland.

The area has trees of different ages, drained swamps, hills and arable islands. At the end of September, its most intrusive enemies were the deer flies that harassed passers-by.

The Defense Forces would like a permit for emergency construction in these forests.

The interest of the Defense Forces in the area studied by HS is easy to understand. The place is geographically central, and its terrain favors defensive combat. In addition, there are important traffic routes nearby.

The landowner, who has a positive attitude towards national defense, told HS that he was surprised that the contract proposal arrived by mail as a regular letter. It was accompanied by a cover letter, contract drafts, an invoicing form and a return envelope.

In the letter Puolustusvoimat appeals to the land owner: “The property you own is located in an important area in terms of preparing for exceptional circumstances. The Defense Forces asks you to take a friendly approach to allowing emergency construction on your property.”

If the landowner allows ready construction on his property, i.e. signs a land use agreement, he is paid a lump sum of 750 euros. You can think of it as a kind of signing bonus.

The agreement entitles the Defense Forces to build defense equipment on the property. A separate lease agreement is made for them with the landowner.

The defense forces promise to place the fortifications in such a way that they do not cause any harm to the normal use of the property.

According to the agreement, “the decision to start defense preparations is made by the commander of the Finnish Armed Forces”.

Stora Enso Metsä ribbons with the colors of the Ukrainian flag were found in the forest wanted for construction.

According to the terms of the actual land lease agreement, the Finnish Defense Forces and the Border Guard Service have the right to build fortifications on the property, the construction of which is said to require modifying the land and, if necessary, cutting down trees and bushes.

After construction, the forts and construction plows remain on the property for the duration of the contract.

The land lease agreement gives the Defense Forces and the Border Guard the right to train in the leased area for a total of 14 days each year.

According to the agreement, “during exercises, you have the right to group troops in the area, move around the property with the necessary equipment, store material and stay in the area, place warning boards and booms regarding this, and organize security in the area”.

Some landowners have been worried about how the training and construction of the Defense Forces affects trees, for example. The long, 20-year validity period of the agreement is also puzzling.

Reading the contract drafts, you may be left with the impression that the Defense Forces will sooner or later come to the landowner’s land to build and train. However, concluding a land use agreement does not automatically mean that the Finnish Defense Forces will start construction and training on the property.

“ “Basically, we are not immediately going to build on anyone’s land under any circumstances.”

In practice, the construction will mainly take place only in the event that, expressed in the language of security policy, “Changes will occur in Finland’s security environment”, i.e. Russia’s behavior would become threatening.

Lieutenant colonel According to Hongisto, in some cases it may be that the Defense Forces need to access the property to build and train under normal conditions. Even in this case, the aforementioned separate rental agreement is concluded.

“Basically, we are not immediately going to build on anyone’s land under any circumstances. This is based on the fact that we will only build if such a situation develops that there is a need. If the powers of the Emergency Act come in time, then we will act on them and there is no need for land use agreements.”

Hongisto says that in contingency construction, the aim is to have the smallest possible footprint. In other words, under normal conditions, e.g. clearance of the shooting range or similar extensive activities are not carried out in the area.

In the land lease agreement, the Defense Forces pays the landowner a compensation of 4,800 euros per hectare. The final amount is determined by the land area used.

Defense forces inform property owners separately about the start of possible construction.

From the text of the agreement, it can be seen that during a crisis they are prepared for a rush: “The Defense Forces will inform the owner of the property about the use of the property for emergency construction by phone, letter or email no later than 1 day before the Defense Forces’ emergency construction begins.”

The land owner is paid 4,800 euros per hectare for the area used by the Defense Forces for construction. The final amount depends on how large an area the Defense Forces use.

The defense forces have defined separately how to calculate, for example, the area required for a used vehicle track, patrol tank, dugout or general protection. For example, a protective distance of 20 × 25 meters is reserved around the dugout.

Damages caused to the property in connection with ready construction will be compensated separately.

“ “Readiness building is one means of influence. Preparedness does not attack anyone.”

Land use agreements signed by the various corps divisions of the Army, depending on which division is responsible for which part of Finland. The total number of contracts and the areas related to them are not public information. You can still say for sure that the majority is near the eastern border.

However, Hongisto emphasizes that land use agreements have also been made elsewhere in Finland. They have been established, for example, around the Defense Forces’ own areas.

Defense forces funding was increased last year. Part of this money was used for emergency construction.

“We were able to hold more exercises and improve our readiness. We got a kind of intensive training period when there was more money and we could hold exercises,” says Hongisto.

He emphasizes that preparedness creates deterrence and demonstrates defensive readiness.

“Readiness building is one means of influence. Preparedness does not attack anyone. It is not an invasion of another country. It’s a system that tries to secure the operations of the Defense Forces and society.”