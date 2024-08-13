Russian threat | Estonia’s new prime minister speaks out about Putin’s Russia

Russian threat|The new Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal, praises the Finnish defense forces and urges them to speak to the world about the essence of Russia. Michal from Tallinn has learned Finnish from television and at school. Listen to how the prime minister speaks Finnish in the video.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal spoke about the tunnel between Tallinn and Helsinki in the prime minister’s office in the Stenbock house in Tallinn on Monday.

Kaja Kunnas HS

2:00 am