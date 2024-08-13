Tuesday, August 13, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian threat | Estonia’s new prime minister speaks out about Putin’s Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2024
in World Europe
0
Russian threat | Estonia’s new prime minister speaks out about Putin’s Russia
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The new Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal, praises the Finnish defense forces and urges them to speak to the world about the essence of Russia. Michal from Tallinn has learned Finnish from television and at school. Listen to how the prime minister speaks Finnish in the video.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal spoke about the tunnel between Tallinn and Helsinki in the prime minister’s office in the Stenbock house in Tallinn on Monday. Picture: Marko Mumm

Kaja Kunnas HS

Russia is an inherently aggressive state that has not experienced democracy or capitalism in the Western sense. This is why Estonia and Finland, who know their neighbors, together with the rest of the Baltic and Nordic countries, could speak to the world, says Estonia’s new prime minister Kristen Michal.

#Russian #threat #Estonias #prime #minister #speaks #Putins #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Storm over Germany – Eurocity collides with tree

Storm over Germany - Eurocity collides with tree

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]