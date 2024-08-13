Russian threat | Estonia’s new prime minister speaks out about Putin’s Russia

Russian threat|The new Prime Minister of Estonia, Kristen Michal, praises the Finnish defense forces and urges them to speak to the world about the essence of Russia. Michal from Tallinn has learned Finnish from television and at school. Listen to how the prime minister speaks Finnish in the video.
Kaja Kunnas HS
Russia is an inherently aggressive state that has not experienced democracy or capitalism in the Western sense. This is why Estonia and Finland, who know their neighbors, together with the rest of the Baltic and Nordic countries, could speak to the world, says Estonia’s new prime minister Kristen Michal.
