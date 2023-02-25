Russians Kudermetova and Samsonova won the WTA tournament in Dubai in doubles

Russian tennis players Veronika Kudermetova and Lyudmila Samsonova won the WTA-1000 tournament in Dubai in doubles. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

In the final match, domestic athletes beat Taiwanese tennis players Chan Latish and Chan Haoqing. The meeting ended in three sets with a score of 6:4, 6:7, 10:1. The match lasted 2 hours and 6 minutes.

In singles, Kudermetova was knocked out in the first round, losing to Ukrainian Angelina Kalinina (3:6, 7:5, 5:7). Samsonova reached the third round, where in two sets with a score of 1:6, 0:6 she lost to the first racket of the world, Iga Sventek.

The Russians play at the tournaments of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in a neutral status. At competitions, athletes are deprived of the flag and anthem.