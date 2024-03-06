The International Tennis Federation has admitted Russians to the 2024 Olympics

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has decided to admit Russians and Belarusians to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. This is reported by “Kommersant”.

According to the source, the athletes will take part in the competition in a neutral status. It is noted that Belarusians and Russians are admitted to the Games in singles, as well as three doubles. Selection for the Olympics will be carried out according to the ratings, which will be published on June 10.

The Russians continue to compete in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. They take part in competitions in a neutral status.

In December 2023, the International Olympic Committee decided to admit Russians and Belarusians to the Olympics in Paris. They will be able to take part in the tournament as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, or who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in the 2024 Games. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.