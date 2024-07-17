Tarpischev said that tennis players will prepare for the 2024 Olympics individually

The President of the Russian Tennis Federation (RTF) Shamil Tarpischev spoke about the preparation of Russians for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. His words are quoted TASS.

Tarpischev said that tennis players will prepare individually. “Some in Europe, some, like Elena Vesnina, here,” he added, emphasizing that the federation used to organize training camps before the Olympics.

Earlier, the RTR published the application lists of participants in the Olympic Games in Paris, the list includes seven Russian athletes. Elena Vesnina, Daniil Medvedev, Roman Safiullin, Pavel Kotov, Mirra Andreeva, Ekaterina Aleksandrova and Diana Schneider will compete in the competition.

The 2024 Olympics will be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11. Russians and Belarusians are allowed to compete as individual neutral athletes.