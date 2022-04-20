Tennis players from Russia and Belarus officially suspended from participation in Wimbledon

Russian and Belarusian tennis players were officially suspended from participation in Wimbledon. This is reported on site tournament.

“We recognize that our decision will affect individual athletes. We regret that they will suffer in this way from the actions of the Russian leadership, ”the Wimbledon leadership said in a statement. Earlier on April 20, the imminent sanctions were reported in Sportico.

On April 5, it was reported that the organizers of Wimbledon wanted to deprive the second racket of the world Daniil Medvedev of the right to play at the tournament, as well as other tennis players from Russia. Prior to this, on March 1, the Association of Professional Tennis Players announced that the Russians would be allowed to compete in a neutral status.

Wimbledon matches will be played from 27 June to 10 July.