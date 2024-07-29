The third day of the Olympic Games in Paris ended, with the Japanese team leading the medal count. The team rankings are available at website International Olympic Committee (IOC).

By the end of the day, Japanese athletes had won six gold, two silver and four bronze medals. The host of the tournament, the French team, moved up to second place. They have five gold, eight silver and three bronze medals.

The top three is rounded out by the Chinese team, which has 12 medals of various denominations (5-5-2). The leader of the first two days of the Olympics, the Australian team, dropped to fourth place (5-4-0).

Most Russian tennis players eliminated from Olympic tournament

The last Russian in the women’s singles tournament was 20-year-old Diana Schneider. She was eliminated in the second round, losing to her opponent from China, Xiyu Wang, with a score of 3:6, 1:6. Before that, Mirra Andreeva and Ekaterina Alexandrova had finished their fight in the first round.

In the men’s singles tournament, Roman Safiullin has gone the furthest so far. In the second round match, he was stronger than the Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry, beating him with a score of 6:0, 7:6 (7:1). His next opponent will be the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Russia’s number one tennis player Daniil Medvedev will compete for a spot in the third round on July 30 against Austrian Sebastian Ofner

In doubles, Alexandrova and Elena Vesnina left the tournament in the first round. They lost to the Czechs Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova with a score of 6:2, 6:7 (5:7), 6:10.

Medvedev and Andreeva were eliminated at the start of the mixed doubles. They lost to the Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori with a score of 3:6, 2:6.

Athletes continue to complain about conditions in the Olympic Village

This time, three-time Olympic champion, Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus, came out with criticism. According to her, life in the Olympic village makes it difficult to compete.

She’s definitely not cut out for high performance, so it’s a matter of who can limit themselves. Ariarne Titmus

American tennis player Cori Gauff also criticized the accommodation provided to the athletes. She posted a video accompanied by Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s composition from the ballet “Swan Lake” and captioned it: “Two bathrooms for ten girls.”

Earlier, swimmers from South Korea left the Olympic village. They complained about the heat in the buses and preferred to stay in a hotel near the pool.

Previously, athletes had criticized the Olympic Village restaurants for not having enough food. They were unhappy with the slow replenishment of a number of products, including popular items such as eggs and grilled meat.

Triathlon competition on the Seine under threat

On July 29, the triathletes’ second training swim was cancelled. The reason was the poor water quality in the Seine. The first swim training had been cancelled earlier because of this.

The Olympic triathlon competitions are scheduled for July 30 and 31. If the water quality does not return to normal, the medal competition may be postponed to other days. Another option being considered is to cancel the swimming portion – in which case the triathlon will become a duathlon (running and cycling).

At the same time, Russian sports commentator Dmitry Guberniev called for an end to the discussion of dirty water in the Seine. “Guys, aren’t we tired of it? Maybe we should start discussing our not entirely clean (to put it mildly) rivers?” he addressed his compatriots.

The world continues to discuss (and condemn) the opening ceremony of the Olympics

State Duma deputy Adam Delimkhanov called the event a satanic sabbath. The head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos, said that the ceremony was worthy of absolute contempt.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games said everything about the French. The ceremony’s director Thierry Reboul also made a statement after criticism of the event.

We said we were sorry if we had offended anyone. But we did not make excuses as if we had made a mistake. It was impossible to make a mistake. Thierry Reboul

Olympic champion swam worse than Russian who withdrew from Games

South African Tatyana Smith became the 2024 Games champion in the 100m breaststroke. On July 29, she swam the distance in 1 minute 05.28 seconds.

On July 26, Evgeniya Chikunova, who refused to go to Paris as a neutral, competed in the same distance as part of the Russian Cup final. She showed a result of 1 minute 05.26 seconds, which is 0.02 seconds faster than the new Olympic champion. For this, the 19-year-old athlete will receive two million rubles from the All-Russian Swimming Federation.

The Olympic Games are taking place in Paris from July 26 to August 11. A total of 15 Russian athletes were admitted to the tournament. They are competing as individual neutral athletes.