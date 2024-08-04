Andreeva and Schneider: We are proud that we won silver medals at the first Games

Russian tennis players Mirra Andreeva and Diana Schneider commented on the silver medal in the 2024 Olympic Games in doubles. Their words are quoted by Sports.

“We played here together for the first time, our first time at the Olympics. We have achieved a lot, we are proud of this medal. We could have achieved more, but we are still happy,” said Schneider. According to Andreeva, they believed that they could take gold. “And yet, yes, we are proud that we won silver medals at our first Olympics,” she said.

Andreeva and Schneider brought Russia its first medals at the Paris Games. In the final, they lost to the Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani with a score of 6:2, 1:6, 7:10.

The tennis players were admitted to the tournament as individual neutral athletes, without a flag or anthem. Their result will not be reflected in the team medal count.