Medvedev and Safiullin advance to second round of US Open

Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin have reached the second round of the US Open tournament. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

Medvedev beat Serbian tennis player Dusan Lajovic with a score of 6:3, 3:6, 6:3, 6:1. The Russian’s next opponent will be the winner of the match between Hungarian Fabian Marozsan and Serbian Hamad Medzedovic.

In turn, Safiullin was stronger than American Matthew Forbes. The match ended with a score of 6:4, 7:6 (7:2), 6:2. In the second round, the Russian will meet Italian Matteo Arnaldi.

Earlier, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina addressed the Association of Tennis Professionals and the WTA. She called on tennis organizations to issue a statement that there will be no handshakes between Russian, Belarusian and Ukrainian players.