Journalist Tries to Provoke Schneider with Politics Question after Games Silver

Russian tennis player Diana Schneider was provoked with a question about politics after winning silver in doubles at the 2024 Olympic Games, reports RIA News.

According to the source, at the post-match press conference, one of the foreign journalists asked the athlete about her like on a post on a social network supporting the Russian Armed Forces. “Do you have questions that are not about politics? I am here to talk about tennis. And I will only talk about it,” Schneider answered.

Schneider and Mirra Andreeva won silver at the Paris Games in women’s doubles. In the final, the Russians lost to the Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani with a score of 6:2, 1:6, 7:10.

The tennis players were admitted to the tournament as individual neutral athletes, without a flag or anthem. Their result will not be reflected in the team medal count.