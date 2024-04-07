Tennis player Diana Schneider said that the Americans were interested in her

Russian tennis player Diana Schneider spoke about the attitude of Americans towards her in the United States. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

“I’ve never encountered any sideways glances either on the team or at the university,” the athlete shared. She emphasized that the Americans treated her with interest and understanding and wanted to learn Russian words for communication.

On February 4, Schneider won the first Women's Tennis Association (WTA) title of her career. The Russian woman won the WTA-250 tournament in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Schneider has three victories in junior Grand Slam doubles tournaments. The athlete won the US Open with Czech Lucia Havlickova, the Australian Open with American Clairvie Ngunue, and Wimbledon with Belarusian Kristina Dmitruk. Since 2022, the Russian woman has been living and studying in the United States.