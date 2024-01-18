Tennis player Pavlyuchenkova said that fans meowed at the Australian Open

Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova spoke about meowing fans at the 2024 Australian Open. Her words lead iNews.

The athlete said that there were many drunk spectators on the court who distracted the tennis players. “They started screaming and meowing at me. Perhaps because of my tattoo on my leg or because, of course, they took a drink,” she emphasized. Pavlyuchenkova added that the company annoyed her.

Earlier on January 17, Pavlyuchenkova lost to Spaniard Paula Badosa in the second round match of the Australian Open. The meeting ended with the score 2:6, 3:6.

Pavlyuchenkova is the 2020 Olympic champion in mixed doubles. She is also a finalist in one Grand Slam singles tournament. The athlete also has 18 victories in Women's Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments.