The Russian player, winner of five Grand Slam titles, who retired in 2020, shared the news on her Instagram account, which has 4.2 million followers.

Alongside a picture of her standing on the beach, she wrote, “Precious beginnings!!!”

“I’ve always been specialized in eating a birthday cake for two.”

In December, Sharapova and British businessman Alexander Gilkes revealed their engagement.

Although she has competed under the Russian flag throughout her career and is the only Russian woman to win a Grand Slam title, Sharapova has lived in the United States since coming to the country as a young tennis prodigy.