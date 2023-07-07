The Russian tennis player was the first in the history of Wimbledon to win the match with three tie-breaks.

Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova set a unique achievement at Wimbledon 2023. This is reported “Championship”.

The athlete was the first in the history of the tournament to win a match in which there were three tie-breaks. This happened in the second round meeting with the American Madison Brengle. The game took place on Friday, July 7, and ended with the score 6:7, 7:6, 7:6 in favor of the Russian.

In the third round Alexandrova will play with the Hungarian Dalma Galfi. For the first time in her career, the Russian has reached this stage of Wimbledon.

Aleksandrova and Brengle had their fifth three-tie-break match in Grand Slam history. Previously, all such meetings were played at the US Open.