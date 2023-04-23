Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev defeated Slovak Alex Molchan in the semifinals of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The match took place on Saturday, April 22, in Banja Luka.

The meeting ended with the score 6:2, 6:4 in favor of the Russian. Having beaten Molchan, Rublev reached the final of the tournament, where he will meet the winner of the match between Serbian tennis players Dusan Lajovic and Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Russian tennis player won the eighth game in a row, while not suffering a single defeat in games on clay this season.

The tournament in Banja Luka is the second tournament in a row, in which the Russian has reached the final. Last week, Rublev reached the final of the Masters tournament in Monte Carlo and on April 16 beat Dane Holger Rune with a score of 5:7, 6:2, 7:5. The game lasted 2 hours and 36 minutes. This was the first victory of a Russian tennis player in the Masters series tournament.

Prior to that, he reached the finals in Monte Carlo and Cincinnati in 2021. In total, he has 13 titles in singles.

After the victory in Monte Carlo, Rublev moved up to fifth place in the ATP race.