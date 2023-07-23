On July 22, Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev reached the final of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Bostad, Sweden.

Rublev defeated Argentina’s Francisco Cherundolo in the semifinal match with a score of 7:6 (8:6), 6:7 (7:9), 6:3. The tournament lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes.

In the final, the 25-year-old Russian will play with the fourth racket of the world Norwegian Kasper Ruud. The Norwegian tennis player won the tournament in 2021.

The final will take place on July 23 in Båstad. The prize fund of the competition is more than €500,000.

Rublev is ranked seventh in the world ranking. He has 13 victories in ATP tournaments.

Earlier, on July 11, it was reported that the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who is the record holder for victories in Grand Slam tournaments, beat Rublev and reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon.

The day before it became known that Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev reached the quarterfinals of Wimbledon for the first time after his opponent from the Czech Republic Jiri Legechka was forced to withdraw from the competition due to injury. For reaching the semifinals, Medvedev will play either Christopher Eubanks or Stefanos Tsitsipas.