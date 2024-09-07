Russian tennis player Diana Schneider: I no longer study in the US and live in Moscow

Russian tennis player Diana Schneider has responded to criticism over her life in the US. Her words are quoted “News”.

Schneider emphasized that she no longer studies in the United States and lives in Moscow. “My family is in Moscow, I come back here whenever possible. I studied at the university for a year and then moved to the professional tour,” she said.

The tennis player noted that she feels comfortable playing in the US because she lived alone in this country for a year. “I feel a lot of support from these people. I remember very well how many people follow university tennis, come and cheer. It’s great!” shared the Russian, who previously called the US her second home.

At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Schneider won a silver medal with Mirra Andreeva. The tennis player also has three victories in junior Grand Slam tournaments in doubles.