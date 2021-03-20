For the first time in his career, Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev won the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) tournament in Dubai. Results are available on website organizations.

In the final, 27-year-old Karatsev defeated South African Lloyd Harris with a score of 6: 3, 6: 2. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes. It is noteworthy that the native of Vladikavkaz received a wild card.

In the semifinals of the tournament, held on March 19, Karatsev defeated compatriot Andrei Rublev with a score of 6: 2, 4: 6, 6: 4. He managed to interrupt Rublev’s winning streak in the ATP 500 tournaments, which consisted of 23 matches.

This season Karatsev took part in the Australian Open. In the semifinals of the tournament, he lost to the first racket of the world Novak Djokovic.