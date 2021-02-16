Russian tennis player Aslan Karatsev reached the semifinals of the Australian Open. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

In the quarter-finals, the athlete, who occupies the 114th place in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), defeated the 21st racket of the world, the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, in four sets – (2: 6, 6: 4, 6: 1, 6: 2). The match lasted 2 hours 32 minutes. In the third set, the Russian’s opponent began to experience back problems.

27-year-old Karatsev plays for the first time in the main draw of the Grand Slam tournament. Previously, the Russian did not manage to overcome the qualification.

In the semifinals, Karatsev will face the winner of the match Novak Djokovic – Alexander Zverev. Serb and German will meet on Tuesday, February 16. The game will begin at 12:30 Moscow time.

The Australian Open takes place in Melbourne from 8 to 22 February. The total prize pool of the tournament is $ 61 million.