Russian tennis player Anna Kalinskaya reached the final of the WTA tournament in Berlin

Russian Anna Kalinskaya beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournament in Berlin. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Saturday, June 22, and lasted three sets. In the first game, the Russian lost with a score of 1:6, in the second she took revenge – 7:6, and won the third set with a score of 6:1. The opponents spent 2 hours and 9 minutes on the court.

In the final, Kalinskaya will play against the winner of the confrontation between Americans Cori Gauff and Jessica Pegula. They will take to the court later on June 22.

25-year-old Kalinskaya is ranked 24th in the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings. She has one title in tournaments under the auspices of the organization.