Friday, January 20, 2023
Russian tennis player for the match and makes an unusual request to the fans, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in Sports
Andrei Rublev

Andrei Rublev.

Andrei Rublev.

It happened in one of the Australian Open games.

the war between Russia and Ukraine It continues to give the world something to talk about and the sport has been harmed, since athletes from both countries are the center of attention.

In it australian open There have been several episodes in which Russian tennis players have been ‘victims’ of insults during matches.

One of them has been Andrei Rublev, who on Thursday came out ahead in his confrontation against Emil Ruusuvuori, with partials 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (2/7).

During the game, Rublev did not feel comfortable. He several times he looked at the tribune in which some fans had a Ukrainian flag.

The request

Rublev, at one point, stopped the game and addressed the chair umpire, with whom he exchanged a few words.

“The flag doesn’t bother me. It’s fine. I just ask that you don’t insult me,” said the tennis player, visibly uncomfortable with the situation.
Sports

