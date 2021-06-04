Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova was detained in Paris on suspicion of premeditated loss. Reported by Le Parisien.

The detention took place after the meeting of the first round of Roland Garros in doubles, in which Sizikova, together with her compatriot Ekaterina Aleksandrova, lost to the Australian pair Isla Tomlyanovich / Storm Sanders (1: 6, 1: 6).

The match between Sizikova and American Madison Brengl against the Romanian duo Andrei Mitu / Patricia-Maria Tsig at last year’s Roland Garros was under suspicion. In that meeting, the Romanians won (7: 6, 6: 4), but law enforcement officers found the fifth game of the second set strange.

Bookmakers have accepted bets totaling tens of thousands of euros on the fact that a couple from Romania will take someone else’s serve. In the end, this happened, and Sizikova made a double mistake and lost one more point.

In the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in singles, Sizikova takes 765th place. Its highest position was 336th position.