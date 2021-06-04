Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova, detained in Paris on suspicion of deliberate loss, was released from custody. On Friday, June 4, reports RIA News…

The city prosecutor’s office said that the investigation against the Russian woman would continue. Sizikova’s lawyer said that the tennis player denies the charges and expresses her readiness to file a complaint for libel.

Earlier, Sizikova was charged with sports corruption and organized fraud, which took place in September last year. She faces up to 10 years in prison.

Sizikova was detained in Paris. Her hotel room was searched. The tennis player is suspected of surrendering the game at last year’s Roland Garros. The Russian woman paired up with the American Madison Brengle, lost to the Romanian duet Andrei Mitu / Patricia-Maria Tsig with a score of 6: 7, 4: 6.

The Russian athlete takes 765th place in the ranking of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) in singles. Her best result was 336th position.