Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova called the cons of living in the United States. Her words are quoted by Sports.ru.

“I don’t like America with its mentality: everything is feigned, insincere, you have to make a show out of everything,” said the 29-year-old athlete. She added that she doesn’t like New York, because Manhattan constantly smells bad, there is a lot of garbage and homeless people, which makes it impossible to wear new shoes there.

Pavlyuchenkova is the winner of 17 WTA tournaments, of which 12 are singles. She also has three victories at the junior Grand Slam singles tournaments.

On April 28, Laysan Utyasheva, two-time European champion in rhythmic gymnastics, spoke about the dangers of coaching in the United States. According to the Russian athlete, a specialist overseas can easily be jailed, fired, or fined.