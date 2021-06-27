The average bill for spending by young people aged 14-18 on gadgets decreased in January-May by 49 percent compared to the same period in 2020. This is evidenced by the research data of the bank “Russian Standard”, reports TASS…

At the same time, on average, in 2021, Russian teenagers began to spend more money on one purchase with a card. So, from January to May, the total average check on teenage cards increased by 14 percent compared to the same period in 2020 and amounted to 412 rubles.

During the reporting period, the average check for purchases in supermarkets increased by 58 percent (up to 257 rubles), for rides in a taxi – by 41 percent (up to 251 rubles), in cafes and restaurants – by 37 percent (up to 588 rubles).

The most noticeable increase in the average check for customers was in clothing and footwear stores. This figure has doubled this year – up to 2,337 rubles relative to January-May 2020. …

As part of the study, we analyzed the average receipts of transactions on teenage cards of clients of 14-18 years old of the Russian Standard Bank for January-May 2021 and 2020.

Earlier it was reported that against the backdrop of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, Russians have reduced spending on food. As it became known from the research results of Tinkoff Data analysts, citizens began to save on basic products. For example, spending on the purchase of vegetables and fruits was cut by 30-60 percent, on meat – up to 25 percent, on bakery products – by 40 percent.