A group of teenagers in the city of Volkhov, Leningrad Region, staged a showdown while intoxicated, as a result of which one of them was shot from a pneumatic pistol, doused with a glass cleaner and set on fire. Writes about this 78.ru with reference to a source in the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the newspaper, the incident took place on Friday evening, April 9. Three young people drank alcohol in an apartment, at some point they moved to an abandoned hangar, there was a quarrel between them. Then two young men, 17 and 18 years old, took turns to fire at a comrade, doused them with flammable liquid, set fire to and kicked the burning friend, after which they fled.

The injured 17-year-old Russian went to the hospital on his own. The doctors examined him and let him go home. His condition is not specified.

The police detained the alleged attackers, drew up administrative reports on them, and seized a pistol and an aerosol can.

Earlier, a student of a school in St. Petersburg came to school with a pneumatic pistol and started shooting at other students in the locker room. Nobody was hurt, the question of initiating a case is being decided.