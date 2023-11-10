In St. Petersburg, teenagers stole a signal pistol and shot at a schoolboy

In St. Petersburg, police began a search for teenagers suspected of theft and shooting at a schoolchild. About this on Friday, November 10, in his Telegram-channel reports edition 78.

According to the publication, young people ordered 32 goods worth 40 thousand rubles and came to the marketplace branch. When the employee went to the warehouse to get other goods, the young people grabbed what they had ordered and ran away. Already on the street they unpacked the loot and there, among other things, was a signal pistol, which they decided to test. A 13-year-old schoolboy who was walking came into the hands of the attackers and was shot at.

After this, the teenagers fled the scene. The police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and identifying the minors.

