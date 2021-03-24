Children found a skeleton of a child in one of the St. Petersburg parks, which had no legs and hands. This was announced on Wednesday, March 24, by REN TV, citing sources.

It is specified that the human remains were found in the Krasnoselsky district of St. Petersburg. Russian teenagers stumbled upon them while walking and immediately informed their parents.

The police found that the skeleton belongs to a child about a meter tall. According to law enforcement officers, the floor has not yet been established.

