Within the village of Sinitsyna, Tyumen Area, a 17-year-old teenager with out legs and arms acquired a mechanical wheelchair, which requires the hassle of the palms to maneuver. Seraphim D. would have appreciated a stroller with an electrical drive, however the boy’s household has no cash to purchase it – in the summertime he’s pressured to maneuver whereas sitting on a skateboard, and in the remainder of the 12 months he has to remain at residence. Native blogger Vladimir Voronin wrote about this in one of many teams in “In contact with”…

Associated supplies

The creator of the submit notes that the boy is learning at a university ten kilometers from the village the place he lives. Within the feedback to the entry, Voronin later mentioned that just a few days in the past, a skateboard was stolen from Serafim D., which turned his solely technique of transportation.

In conclusion, the blogger drew consideration to the actions of the social companies of the area, which gave {the teenager} a wheelchair, which he bodily can’t set in movement. He additionally requested the vice-governor of the Tyumen area, Olga Kuznechevskikh, who oversees the social sphere, to have a look at {the teenager}’s photograph and provides “a command to assist his subordinates.” “Properly, if the state doesn’t have the funds to buy an electrical wheelchair, then it stays to rely solely on patrons,” concluded Voronin.

The press service of the division of social improvement of the Tyumen area informed Znak that they didn’t give Serafim D. a wheelchair – it was allegedly accomplished by a charitable group. On the identical time, {the teenager} himself with out legs and arms, in accordance with the division, in 2007 underwent a medical and social examination, in accordance with the outcomes of which the wheelchair was not relied on. “After finishing up the suitable diagnostic measures, he must be really helpful an electrically powered wheelchair. However for this he must go to his native polyclinic, ”the division defined to the newspaper. The truth that Serafim D. nonetheless doesn’t have the required wheelchair was defined within the division as follows: “He simply informed anybody about this [своем положении] didn’t inform”.