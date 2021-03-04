A 16-year-old teenager told the investigator about the murder of his family. The video of his interrogation was published by the Investigative Committee of Russia on Youtube-channel.

On the record, the young man says that on March 1, he killed his father, sister and mother.

He named family conflicts as the motive for the crime. The question of the arrest of the suspect is being resolved.

According to the investigation, on the evening of March 1, 2021, in a private residential building in the village of Oktyabrsky, Perm Territory, a teenager hacked his parents and younger sister with an ax.

The investigation finds out the living conditions and upbringing of children in the family and the reasons that prompted the teenager to commit a crime. The work of the juvenile delinquency prevention bodies will also be assessed.

The suspect was detained on March 3. Initially, on suspicion of murder with special cruelty, the police put the head of the family on the wanted list – the bodies of those killed were so disfigured that the man was mistaken for a schoolboy.