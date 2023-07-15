In Khimki, a 15-year-old boy driving his father’s car drove into a bus stop, four were injured

In Khimki, a 15-year-old teenager stole a car from his father and caused an accident. About it reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

It is noted that the incident occurred near house number 8 on Ivanovskaya Street in the Novogorsk microdistrict. The car was driven by a minor born in 2007. The young man lost control and drove into a bus stop. Four people were injured in the accident. Two citizens who were injured were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not specified.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs emphasized that employees of the State traffic inspectorate are working at the scene of the accident, the circumstances of the accident are being investigated.

