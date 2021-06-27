In the Stupinsky district of the Moscow region, a 14-year-old teenager grabbed a fence and died from an electrical discharge. This was announced on Sunday, June 27, by Moskovsky Komsomolets.

According to the newspaper, the student died from an electric shock on the evening of Friday, June 25. He decided to take a dip in a street barrel and then go home. The teenager walked barefoot when water was pumping from a well on the site of his house. The extension cord with the rest of the wires was hanging on the fence at that moment.

At some point, when the teenager almost reached the house, he slipped and grabbed the fence, on which there were wires. Then he fell to the ground, struck by an electric shock. The schoolboy died on the spot.

It is clarified that his aunt also suffered, who ran to help her fallen nephew. A 42-year-old woman has burns to her skin. After examination, doctors also identified problems in the work of her heart.

Currently, law enforcement agencies have begun an investigation into the death of a teenager. The extension cord will also be examined for examination. It is noted that there are no visible signs of damage on it.

In May, it became known that a 16-year-old Russian woman climbed onto a railway bridge in Yaroslavl, presumably to take a selfie, and died from an electrical discharge.