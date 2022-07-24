Ministry of Internal Affairs: in Derbent there was a mass brawl between 17-year-old teenagers, one died

In Derbent, there was a mass brawl between teenagers, three of the minors were stabbed, one of them died. This is reported in Telegram– control channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for Dagestan.

The fight took place on the evening of July 21 on Magomed Dalgat Street. According to investigators, the mass brawl occurred due to a conflict that occurred a few days before between several 17-year-olds. On the day of the incident, peers decided to sort things out in the presence of friends.

The suspects fled the scene, one of them has already been detained, the second is being sought, as well as his father, who took the suspect to an unknown destination. Three victims were hospitalized, later one of them died.

