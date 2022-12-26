In the Tyumen region, a teenager died after meeting with friends in an abandoned house

A Russian teenager has died after meeting friends in an abandoned house. The incident took place near Tyumen, informs press service of the regional prosecutor’s office.

“It was established that a minor born in 2005 repeatedly inhaled gas fumes with his acquaintances in an abandoned house in the village of Uvat, which subsequently caused the child’s death,” the supervisory authority said.

After that, access to the building was restricted and it was included in the register of potentially dangerous objects for the life and health of minors.

Ownerless buildings not controlled by the administrations were also found in other regional municipalities, including Tyumen and the Tyumensky district. Employees of the department helped ensure that local authorities closed access to 23 such facilities.

Earlier it was reported that a teenager from the Kemerovo region went to school and did not return home, deciding to spend the night in an abandoned house. Law enforcement officials searched for the child all night.