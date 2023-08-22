In the Krasnodar Territory, a 13-year-old teenager died in an accident, taking his father’s car

A teenager caused a fatal accident in the Leningradsky district of the Krasnodar Territory, according to Telegramchannel of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee for the region.

According to preliminary data, the 13-year-old driver took his father’s car and had an accident with two other cars, driving into the oncoming lane. As a result of the incident, two teenagers died – the driver of the car and his 17-year-old passenger. In addition, a man was taken to the hospital, who was driving one of the oncoming vehicles.

A criminal case was opened on the fact of the accident.

