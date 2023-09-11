Near Rostov, a teenager with a knife wounded four adults while trying to enter a school

When trying to enter a school in the Krasny Desant village of Neklinovsky

district of the Rostov region, a teenager wounded four people with a knife. This was announced by the Governor of the Russian region Vasily Golubev in Telegram-channel.

According to the head of the region, four people were attacked by a 15-year-old teenager who hid his face under a mask. Three employees of the educational institution and a relative of one of the students were injured.

“The attacker was detained by eyewitnesses. It was established that the attacker was a 9th grade student of the same school; he suffers from mental illness,” Golubev wrote, adding that none of the children were injured.

Doctors assess the condition of the injured as mild, and they are receiving medical assistance. Specialists are working at the scene of the incident.

Earlier in Kazan, police detained a woman who came to school with a knife and attacked her son’s teacher because of a conflict. The mother was outraged that the teacher was ignoring her child. She wounded the teacher in the arm; none of the children were injured.